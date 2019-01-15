Wage enforcement action wins back pay for AV workers

LOS ANGELES – A dozen workers in the Antelope Valley will receive $23,705 in back pay and penalties based on a minimum wage enforcement action announced Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs settled with Charlie Brown Farms, a business in unincorporated Littlerock that failed to pay the correct minimum wage to the workers.

“The business owners reached a settlement agreement… and are working in coordination with investigators to pay all back wages due and penalties owed to the 12 employees,” according to a news release by the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs.

“All employees in Los Angeles County deserve to be compensated fairly for their hard work,” DCBA Director Joseph Nicchitta said in the news release. “Business owners must understand and pay their workers the correct minimum wage. If they’re unsure about their obligations to their employees, they should contact our wage enforcement team.”

The current minimum wage in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, including Littlerock, Quartz Hill, and Lake Los Angeles, is $13.25 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees and $12 an hour for businesses with 25 or fewer workers.

Employees who believe they are not being paid the correct minimum wage and employers with questions about compliance can contact the department at 800-593-8222 or visit www.dcba.lacounty.gov/minimum-wage.

Since July 2016, the DCBA has helped more than 1,250 employees recover more than $186,000 in unpaid wages.

