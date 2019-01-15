Suspects arrested in armed robbery, multiple vehicle burglaries in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 20-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins at two local gyms and at least one armed robbery outside a local hotel, authorities announced Tuesday.

The vehicle burglaries occurred at the 24 Hour Fitness, located at 1220 West Avenue K, and the Planet Fitness, located at 44600 Valley Central Way; and the armed robbery occurred outside the Best Western Hotel, located at 2038 West Avenue I, according to a news release by the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Local law enforcement was alerted on Friday, Jan. 11, when a victim contacted the Lancaster Sheriffs Station and said thieves broke into his vehicle outside 24 Hour Fitness and stole numerous items, including his cell phone and identification, the news release states.

The following day [Saturday, Jan. 12], deputies responded to a call for service in the Best Western Hotel parking lot. A victim said he was approached by two suspects “who each brandished a handgun and demanded the bags the victim was carrying,” the news release states. The victim described the suspects and their getaway vehicle — a green Chrysler 300.

“Deputies ardently worked on several leads, including one that led them to a location on the 46000 block of 70th Street East in the unincorporated area of Lancaster. When deputies arrived, they immediately located a green Chrysler 300 in the driveway, matching the vehicle used in the armed robbery earlier in the day,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Deputies secured a search warrant for the location and “numerous identification cards, cell phones and debit cards were located, including items belonging to the victim from the vehicle burglary at 24 Hour Fitness and the victim of the armed robbery at the Best Western parking lot,” the news release states.

“The additional items recovered matched items that had been previously reported stolen from various vehicle burglaries at both 24 Hour Fitness and Planet Fitness…” the news release states.

A 14-year-old boy was identified by one of the victims as the driver of the Chrysler 300 who robbed him at gunpoint. The juvenile was detained and transported to Sylmar Detention Facility, officials. The second suspect, 20-year-old Jordan Cooper, was arrested and charged with robbery. He was transported and booked at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station in lieu of $50,000 bail.

More victims sought

Detectives are now seeking additional victims. If your vehicle was broken into while parked at either 24 Hour Fitness or Planet Fitness, contact Detective Elizondo of the Burglary Team at 661-940-3864.

–