One dead as hay bales from big rig slam into vehicles in Lancaster area

LANCASTER – A 32-year-old motorist was killed early Tuesday in the Lancaster area when his car struck a bale of hay that tumbled off an overturned big rig’s trailer.

Jared Intravia was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was reported about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, on Avenue E just east of 50th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Intravia had been eastbound on Avenue E in a Honda Civic and was unable to avoid the hay bale, that came from a 2016 Kenworth tractor that was westbound on Avenue E hauling a set of double trailers loaded with hay, according to the CHP.

The big rig, which was driven by a 40-year-old Brawley man, drifted onto the right shoulder and the second trailer overturned when the trucker over- corrected, causing several large hay bales to land in the road, the CHP reported.

Intravia’s Honda was one of four vehicles to hit hay bales. One of the other drivers sustained moderate injuries while two others and a passenger had minor injuries. All four were taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, according to the CHP.

The big rig driver was uninjured.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected as factors in the crash.

