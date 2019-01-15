LANCASTER – A 32-year-old motorist was killed early Tuesday in the Lancaster area when his car struck a bale of hay that tumbled off an overturned big rig’s trailer.
Jared Intravia was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was reported about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, on Avenue E just east of 50th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Intravia had been eastbound on Avenue E in a Honda Civic and was unable to avoid the hay bale, that came from a 2016 Kenworth tractor that was westbound on Avenue E hauling a set of double trailers loaded with hay, according to the CHP.
The big rig, which was driven by a 40-year-old Brawley man, drifted onto the right shoulder and the second trailer overturned when the trucker over- corrected, causing several large hay bales to land in the road, the CHP reported.
Intravia’s Honda was one of four vehicles to hit hay bales. One of the other drivers sustained moderate injuries while two others and a passenger had minor injuries. All four were taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, according to the CHP.
The big rig driver was uninjured.
Neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected as factors in the crash.
13 comments for "One dead as hay bales from big rig slam into vehicles in Lancaster area"
Robert says
I’m sorry for your loss it’s sad but you can’t take it all out on truck drivers they pay the most taxes to use the roads and if any one is to blame you should take it out on the state and the county. Eveything you have purchased has been on a truck at one time in it’s life.
If you guys don’t want truck driver to use this road which way should they go?
Actually they are using the right way they are staying outside the city’s limits and using back roads.
Everyone who drives a car are always speeding on this road. Trust me I know I seen it.
Karla Thompson Intravia says
My husband Ted,Jared’s dad,and I are still in shock. Jared was my step son. When we got the call things became very surreal. It’s the 1 phone call a parent never wants to get. Please say prayers for his wife, and the entire family, we have lost a son, brother, step brother, best friend, husband, he will be missed by many people whose lives he touched. We will always love and miss you Jared…
Sarah says
This is very sad… he was my fiancé’s step brother. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family n friends. He was so young. Something needs to be done regarding big rigs!!!!!
Jared Haskell says
Jared was a cool cat, haven’t seen him in years but a good guy none the less.
RIP
Jeff says
Enough with the big trucks on Ave E, that road was never meant to have that kind of traffic on it. the road is in horrible shape. Potholes get bigger every day and patching them is not helping. FIX THE ROAD and KEEP TRUCKS OFF!
Eltee says
I agree completely with you! I have seen the trucks try to pass other trucks. They have completely damaged the road with the amount of traffic of trucks that goes through there. They make it very dangerous to drive through. I had to slow down one time because a truck was trying to pass another truck and was in my lane.
Dee says
I agree Jeff. Sick and tired of all the big rigs tearing up that road. It has to stop.
Brick says
This just supports my opinion that doubled up trailers have no business on the streets. The pros driving them have done a great deal managing the risks for years, but then some situations are just unavoidable. I don’t know how or why it would be legal or just be acceptable to haul hay like that. You see these all the time on Avenue E and I’m never less than concerned for everyone’s safety about this practice. I think regulation is dumb, but people just aren’t going to make smart decisions and thus we end up with dead brothers and sisters. Be smart out there and make better decisions.
Laughing says
Ever driven down the gusty desert highways with a triple snaking its way along in the next lane?
crystal says
my brother was one of the several cars in this accident. hes ok. but obvioulsy this man isnt. praying for everyone to have a speedy recovery.
Kerry says
So sorry, hope for a speedy and complete recovery, ave E is very dangerous. Our daughters marker is btwn 60th and 70th. Miss you so much Tamara!
Anna says
Jared Intravia is my cousin. His death will impact our family greatly. I pray for my cousin Sharon and Amy that they stay strong during this difficult time. I hope for a speedy recovery for all involved. REST IN PEACE JARED !
Gemini says
So sorry for this young man RIP Jared. My condolences to the family and friends.