Road construction updates and closures for Palmdale, Lancaster

Palmdale

GENERAL ROAD CONSTRUCTION: JAN. 14 THROUGH JAN. 20, 2019

Avenue S at 25TH Street East.

Intermittent lane closures on Avenue S and on 25th Street East for AT&T conduit installation.

Full road closure on 30th Street East, from Avenue R-12 to Avenue S.

A detour on 27th Street East and 35th Street East will be in effect from Jan. 12-31 for storm drain installation. Follow detours and expect delays.

Elizabeth Lake Road, from 2500 feet east of Ranch Center Drive to 1500 feet west of Joshua Ranch.

Temporary traffic control with reduced speeds, along with a temporary three-way stop at the intersection of Elizabeth Lake Road and Ranch Center Drive. This is for the Joshua Ranch Development’s sewer and water improvements.

10th Street East, 9th Street East, Avenue Q-11 and Avenue Q-12.

Intermittent street and lane closures for the Courson Arts Colony for offsite utility and street improvements. Q-12 closed between 10th Street East and 11th Street East.

Lancaster

ROAD CLOSURES THROUGH JAN. 20, 2019

Thursday, Jan. 17. , from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., Lancaster Blvd. closed between Ehrlich Avenue and Fern Avenue.

The area will be closed to traffic and parking for The BLVD Market. The Market, which takes place every Thursday, from 3 to 7 p.m., is an opportunity for the community to gather and enjoy an offering of fresh produce and unique items in an open market atmosphere.

7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Intersection of Lancaster Blvd. and Ehrlich Avenue closed.

This intersection will be closed to street traffic daily. On Monday, Jan. 28, the city of Lancaster will join the worldwide crosswalk art movement by installing a series of murals at the intersection by The Art of Chase. The city encourages residents to come out to see the artist in action, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, until the installation is complete. Based on current weather forecasts, the project is estimated to conclude on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Sidewalk closures on Kildare Street, Gadsden Avenue, and Lancaster Blvd. near The BLVD Starbucks location.

Closures are due to construction related to the Marriott Hotel development.

Lane closures on Avenue K, between 32nd and 40th Street West.

Closures are due to sidewalk, curb, and gutter repairs (Public Work Construction Project PWCP 18-006).

Construction activity near Lancaster City Hall at the intersection of Kettering and Fern Avenue.

Scope of work includes new bulb outs and pedestrian ramps (PWCP 17-020).

[Information via news releases from the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster.]