Palmdale man killed in single-vehicle crash in Newhall area

NEWHALL – A Palmdale man died Monday morning after he lost control of his speeding vehicle on Bouquet Canyon Road, authorities said.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, on Bouquet Canyon Road near mile post marker (MPM) 15.91, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The driver was in a silver 2014 Toyota traveling southbound on Bouquet Canyon Road at a high rate of speed when he “failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway which caused the silver Toyota to leave the roadway and collide with a dirt embankment,” the CHP report states.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 22-year-old man from Palmdale, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“Excessive speed appears to be a contributing factor for the cause of this collision, however, a thorough investigation is on-going,” the CHP report states. It was raining at the time of the collision, according to the CHP.

