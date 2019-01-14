NEWHALL – A Palmdale man died Monday morning after he lost control of his speeding vehicle on Bouquet Canyon Road, authorities said.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, on Bouquet Canyon Road near mile post marker (MPM) 15.91, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
The driver was in a silver 2014 Toyota traveling southbound on Bouquet Canyon Road at a high rate of speed when he “failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway which caused the silver Toyota to leave the roadway and collide with a dirt embankment,” the CHP report states.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 22-year-old man from Palmdale, according to the California Highway Patrol.
“Excessive speed appears to be a contributing factor for the cause of this collision, however, a thorough investigation is on-going,” the CHP report states. It was raining at the time of the collision, according to the CHP.
8 comments for "Palmdale man killed in single-vehicle crash in Newhall area"
Alexis says
I used to live in a cabin behind the Big Oaks Lodge on Bouquet Canyon Rd. We used to watch drivers speed past us at all hours. It doesn’t matter how many people die on that road. Drivers never think they will be the next statistic.
Tim Scott says
I crashed on Bouquet Canyon Road when I was a youngster.
Great Scott says
Any chance of you making another run at it? Second time may be the charm.
Joe says
All of us at one time or another have made unwise decisions. May God Bless this family during this horrific and tragic loss.
Maggie says
Sounds like my everyday commute when dumb drivers pass super fast not knowing if a car is coming ahead! And curves are at 25-30 mph I have dealt with many idiot drivers that do this, this time it was the person doing the dumb act and didn’t claim the life of an innocent commuter that just want to get to work to feed the family ,Thank god for that !
May he Rest In Peace … but I’m sure he was old enough knowing that driving that way had consequences. And I’m sorry if my comment disturbs anybody but it is the truth !
Cheryl says
That seems to be pretty common in that area.
Tori says
When will these stupid young people learn to drive that canyon????
This was a totally avoidable death!
Sorry if I sound mean but I’m tired of hearing young (really any aged) people getting killed to get somewhere a little faster.
If you need to speed to get to where you are going, LEAVE EARLIER and drive slower….. ♀️♀️♀️
Hdusj says
Tori I think you need to be quite, calling “young people” stupid when everyday it’s someone’s day, not only young people but everyone in general
No need to call anyone stupid here, so shut your mouth if you have nothing nice to say
Someone literally just died & that’s your comment on the accident? Lol