MLK block party planned for Jan. 19

PALMDALE – AV YouthBuild will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day “Celebration of Hope and Unity” Block Party this Saturday.

It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19th, at the Advancing Communities Together Community Center, located at 38626 9th Street East in Palmdale.

” Our goal is to share with our community members the many educational and community resources available to them within the Antelope Valley. With our event, we plan to inspire the members of the community with music, art and local fare,” according to a news release from organizers.

The event will include activities for children and families “that will speak to social responsibility and engagement in an effort to demonstrate hope and unity in our community,” organizers said in the news release.

The block party if free and open to the entire community.

Organizations interested in participating should RSVP by calling Keela Mastrianni at 661-266-8900 before Jan. 17.

[Information via news release from Advancing Communities Together dba AV YouthBuild.]

–