LOS ANGELES – The L.A. County Department of Public Social Services announced Monday that it will release CalFresh benefits for February on Wednesday in an effort to ensure that the the county’s most vulnerable residents receive the food support they need without interruption during the government shutdown.
“The early distribution of funds is not additional benefits, but an early issuance of the February CalFresh benefits,” according to a department statement. “Households are urged to budget their benefits accordingly to ensure that they have funds available to purchase food in the month of February.”
CalFresh customers may contact the Department of Public Social Services Customer Service Center at 866-613-3777 for assistance and additional information.
24 comments for "L.A. County announces early release of food stamps"
Mike Hansen says
Stop giving these people things that they do not deserve. The programs are here to help, not make to it your career life’s work to collect undue benefits. Sad that the people that take advantage of these programs talk to the other people that are on the same plan, and know all the loop-holes. If a government agency tries to police these people, they take the risk of being sued by the people that are violating the benefit laws. Sad, Sad, Sad… Get a job and contribute to society.
Gentleman says
After working 20years on a job..and when unemployment ends and you still haven’t been hired….the food stamps and anything else HELPS
Kiki says
STOP FOOD STAMPS FOR EVER.
Alicia says
I’m a working woman, & I pay taxes. I also have Foster Children that rely on these benefits. Please be mindful of your comments because some do NEED these benefits!!
Thank in advance
Rochelle says
You to are probably abusing the system.
Cece says
Some of y’all don’t have no Heart It’s To Help People to get on there Feet if It homeless or young people with kids That Needed It And it Doesn’t matter if U work or not Some People That Do work they Have That Too So Yeah!!!
Eddie says
This is ridiculous!!! Where is the break for all the hard working people that pay taxes for these programs? I understand in life someone is going to need a helping hand, but to tax us heavier for continued life time support is wrong. Why should they be able to fill their carts with food when we have to be selective? Why do I have to stand by idle while they buy alcohol at grocery marts and use EBT. I’ve seen it many times. It makes me sick. Why do we have to wake up early each morning and get ready for work while they sleep in? When will this end? When will people take responsibility for their lives and choices they made/make? Free food, free money, free healthcare, free/cheap tuition fees, reduced rents, mortgage programs, reduced child care and to top it off, they get more than they pay when taxes returns come around. We are a socialist nation beating those who try into the ground. The government takes our money at gun point. Think that’s extreme? Ask yourself what happens if you stop paying taxes.
Liza says
Yes all true they are all lazy people taking advantage of the hardworking people that wake up early so they can sleep in all day they disgust me.
Gentleman says
Steph says
I have a job and they still ain’t enough for bills and rent , everyone bashing ppl with food stamps it’s helps but hosntly it dosnt help when you have a big family and they give u so lil but it’s somthing but now this.?!!
Rochelle says
Well stop having so many kids if u can’t afford it.
Amanda says
Some ppl are stupid and ignorant.
Kiki says
That’s how you lazy people want to see it.
Rachelle says
I hope they never give these out anymore they should go find a job and stop free loading off of everybody that works they are lazy and unmotivated.
Cece says
You have no heart there young people out there and homeless that don’t Doesn’t matter if u work or not It’s to help people
Kiki says
It’s not called not having a heart it’s being for real most that have them are lazy people with a ton of kids if you can’t afford life than stop having so many kids. Period.
Alicia says
I work & I have Foster Kids that receive assistance. Can we please stop trash talking if we don’t understand what everyone’s doing in their own lives.
Thanks in advance
Gloria Diaz says
I was bringing all my paperwork,for December and they cut my food stamps
Freeloaders says
Lazy and unmotivated people…
Roxy says
What about Cal Works? Will Cash aid be on Monday as well?
Danelda says
No like the ones who are suddenly and unexpectedly homeless and unemployed Because some psycho burned down the motel they were managing and the owners says they can’t afford then anymore then illegally throw them into the streets so they can rent out the kitchen room they were living in. Didnt take long to spend what was saVed from the $125. A week they made having to rent motel rooms. Cant fill outer cats cuz we no longer have place to put it
concerned AV citizen says
Vulnerable residents.. lol. you mean those people filling their shopping carts to the brim in Winco and other stores around Los Angeles county
Kiki says
Yes all them lazy people who can’t buy their own food.
Liza says
But they at the grocery stores being a holes to the workers like really u want all benefits handed to you in a good platter? NOT