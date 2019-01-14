L.A. County announces early release of food stamps

LOS ANGELES – The L.A. County Department of Public Social Services announced Monday that it will release CalFresh benefits for February on Wednesday in an effort to ensure that the the county’s most vulnerable residents receive the food support they need without interruption during the government shutdown.

“The early distribution of funds is not additional benefits, but an early issuance of the February CalFresh benefits,” according to a department statement. “Households are urged to budget their benefits accordingly to ensure that they have funds available to purchase food in the month of February.”

CalFresh customers may contact the Department of Public Social Services Customer Service Center at 866-613-3777 for assistance and additional information.

–