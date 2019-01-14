Deadline extended for MLK Essay Contest

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library has extended the deadline for its Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay Contest for youths in grades 6 through 12. The contest is open now through Jan. 31, and there is no entry fee.

The theme is “How do the legacy and principles advocated by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. apply today?”

Essays should be three pages or less. Participants should use the submission form made available on the Library webpage at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library, and bring their finished essays to the Reference Desk at the Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Boulevard. Participants can also email assays to jbeck@cityofpalmdale.org. Submission deadline is Thursday, Jan. 31.

There will be two categories for submissions: 6th to 8th grade and 9th to 12th grade. Prizes will be awarded for the top three submissions in each category.

“We know the Palmdale Community is full of writing talent,” stated Palmdale City Library Director Robert Shupe. “We encourage our young writers to explore this topic and put their best thoughts down on paper, and we’re looking forward to seeing their work.”

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

