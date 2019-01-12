One dead, three injured in Palmdale crash

PALMDALE – One person was killed and three were injured Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale in which one vehicle rolled down an embankment near the railroad tracks, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:44 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Pearblossom Highway and Small Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Details on the crash are still under investigation, but one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Ron Singleton said. A man in his 60s and a woman in her 60s were in “moderate condition,” and taken to a trauma center, Singleton said.

A 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

A sedan rolled down the embankment near the tracks reportedly used by Metrolink, the CHP said.

As a result of the crash, Metrolink’s Antelope Valley train 265 from Los Angeles to Lancaster was held at Vincent Grade/Acton while the car was removed from the tracks, Metrolink spokesman Scott Johnson said. The car was removed about 4:15 p.m. and the train resumed service after a 25-minute delay, Johnson said.

Editor’s note: We will update this story as more details on the collision become available.

