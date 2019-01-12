PALMDALE – One person was killed and three were injured Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale in which one vehicle rolled down an embankment near the railroad tracks, authorities said.
The crash was reported at 2:44 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Pearblossom Highway and Small Road, the California Highway Patrol said.
Details on the crash are still under investigation, but one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Ron Singleton said. A man in his 60s and a woman in her 60s were in “moderate condition,” and taken to a trauma center, Singleton said.
A 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
A sedan rolled down the embankment near the tracks reportedly used by Metrolink, the CHP said.
As a result of the crash, Metrolink’s Antelope Valley train 265 from Los Angeles to Lancaster was held at Vincent Grade/Acton while the car was removed from the tracks, Metrolink spokesman Scott Johnson said. The car was removed about 4:15 p.m. and the train resumed service after a 25-minute delay, Johnson said.
Editor’s note: We will update this story as more details on the collision become available.
2 comments for "One dead, three injured in Palmdale crash"
High dessert community says
Rip little homie wow Jenkins you people have no lives taking pictures snitching on cops like get a life you people make me sick have some respect and get a real job Lazy scumbags taking pictures and making money off of other people innocent lives Carla will get ya watch out snitch Jenkins av scanners Goodbye….
Rip Homie
Mike says
It amazes me how bad some drivers are here in the AV. I’ve seen accidents where there was only two cars on the road and they still managed to collide. Slow your row folk. It’s better to reach your destination late, than not arriving at all.