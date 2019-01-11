Suspect sought in Mojave stabbing

MOJAVE – Authorities are seeking a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Mojave early Friday morning.

It happened around 1:41 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, in the 3300 block of Martin Avenue, according to a news release by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies were dispatched… [to the area] for a report of a stabbing. They found an adult man suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound. He was transported to AV Hospital,” the news release states.

“Deputies identified a suspect, David Harter. A warrant has been obtained, but Harter has yet to be located,” the news release states.

Anyone with information on Harter’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 661-861-3110.

–