AVTA to launch service to Edwards AFB on Jan. 22, free rides through Jan. 31

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will begin bus service to Edwards Air Force Base on Tuesday, Jan. 22, the first in a planned rollout of new commuter routes serving aerospace employers throughout the Greater Antelope Valley Region. AVTA is offering free rides on the new Route 747 until Jan. 31, in an effort to encourage everyone to try out the new service, enjoy the free WiFi service, and skip the long entrance lines at the base.

“We are very excited to be starting this service to Edwards Air Force Base, providing base employees with an environmentally friendly mobility option to them that is also cost-effective,” stated Lancaster Vice Mayor and AVTA Board Chair Marvin Crist.

The new Route 747 will have two buses running, with pick-ups beginning at 5:15 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. from the Palmdale Transportation Center; 5:33 a.m. and 6:33 a.m. from Boeing Plaza in Lancaster; and 5:53 a.m. and 6:53 a.m. in Rosamond, before heading to stops at 16 locations inside Edwards Air Force Base. Two afternoon return routes will start picking up from Edwards Air Force Base at 3:25 p.m. and 4:25 p.m., with stops in Rosamond and Lancaster, before ending at the Palmdale Transportation Center at 5:47 p.m. and 6:47 p.m.

All routes will enter Edwards Air Force Base through the West Gate on Rosamond Blvd. All riders wishing to enter Edwards Air Force Base on the bus will require security credentials (Department of Defense ID) at the time it reaches the West Gate.

Riders will begin paying regular fare on Feb. 1. Full-time employees may opt for a monthly pass at $175, while those visiting Edwards on a limited basis might only need a 10-trip pass for $45. The monthly pass will also be valid on all of AVTA’s local bus routes at no extra cost, and on all commuter routes traveling south on the 14 freeway for a small upcharge.

“The expansion of our commuter services to serve our local aerospace employers will benefit both the employees of those organizations and the Antelope Valley as a whole,” stated AVTA CEO Macy Neshati. “There is great potential in decreasing traffic in those areas, resulting in faster commute

times for everyone trying to get to and from work… We are already looking at future bus routes to other parts of Edwards Air Force Base, as well

as Mojave Air and Space Port and Plant 42.”

Complete information on all of AVTA’s local and commuter routes and fares may be found at www.AVTA.com.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]