Metrolink adds special trains for the Rams playoff game

LOS ANGELES – Metrolink will add special Saturday night service, with a $10 round-trip fare on the Antelope Valley, Orange County and San Bernardino lines, for fans attending the Los Angeles Rams playoff game, the agency announced.

The Rams and the Dallas Cowboys will face off at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 5:15 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 12.

While fans going to the game can get to Los Angeles Union Station using Metrolink’s regular Antelope Valley, Orange County and San Bernardino line service, three trains will depart from Union station at 10 p.m. to get fans home.

Passengers are encouraged to use the Metrolink App to purchase the $10 Weekend Day Pass to avoid lines at platform ticket vending machines. All Metrolink tickets and passes allow for a free transfer to Metro Rail; no additional Metro TAP cards need to be purchased. Mobile tickets are transferable to Metro Rail via optic readers at turnstiles.

For more information about Metrolink and the service for the Rams playoff game, visit www.metrolinktrains.com.

[Information via news release from Metrolink.]

