AVEK directors take oath, elect president and vice president

PALMDALE – Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency (AVEK) opened its first public meeting of 2019 Tuesday with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger swearing-in Division 1 Director Shelley Sorsabal, Division 2 Director Keith Dyas, Division 3 Director Frank S. Donato, and Division 5 Director Robert A. Parris.

Shortly after taking oath, Sorsabal, Dyas, Donato and Parris joined their Board colleagues – Division 4 Director Justin G. Lane, Division 6 Director Marlon Barnes and Division 7 Director Gary Van Dam – in naming the 2019 Officers. In a unanimous vote, the seven-member Board elected Sorsabal as president and Dyas as vice president for this upcoming term, making Sorsabal the first-ever woman to serve as Board President in AVEK’s 60-year history.

Sorsabal, a Palmdale resident and Board Vice President for the past two years, first won her Division seat in the November 2014 election. From the moment she joined the Board, she took off running with numerous committee assignments including the Finance and Budget; Personnel and Legal committees among others. Sorsabal was a Palmdale City Council member in the 1990s, has 30 years’ experience in real estate sales, and runs a small vineyard. She also volunteers for various community-based projects.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve as President of the Board,” Sorsabal said. “Together with my fellow directors, we are dedicated in advancing strategies that preserve the world’s most precious resource, upholding the agency’s legacy of innovation to sustain a safe, reliable, affordable water supply for generations to come.”

Outgoing President, Keith Dyas, a Rosamond resident and Board President for the past eight years, served as a director since 1991, making him the second longest-tenured board member currently seated. He previously worked at Edwards Air Force Base for 28 years and continues his expertise in the field of engineering.

Frank Donato, a Leona Valley resident, served on the Board since 1987, giving him status as the longest-tenured director currently seated. Donato amassed more than 31 years as an expert in the title insurance industry and is co-owner of a local winery.

Robert Parris, a Lancaster resident and Antelope Valley native, was originally appointed to the board in March 2014 to fill a vacancy when long-time Director Andy Rutledge retired. Parris won his bid for the Division 5 seat in the November election that same year. Parris is an attorney who specializes in mediation cases.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency.]

