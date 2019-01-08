Authorities identify man killed in Lancaster assault

LANCASTER – Authorities have formally identified the man who suffered fatal injuries in an assault in Lancaster.

Frank Borsotti, 62, of Lancaster died at a hospital about five hours after the attack, which occurred around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box on the 43600 block of 10th Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Coroner’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene to investigate a report of an assault, and “upon the deputies’ arrival, they found the victim on the ground suffering from obvious trauma,” according to a according news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The motive behind the attack is unknown.

Deputies are still searching for the male suspect, who was seen leaving the area in a champagne-colored four-door car, according to the sheriff’s department.

Frank Borsotti was a grandfather of six who worked for Caltrans for 30 years, family members told KTLA. The television station posted surveillance video of the attack on its website. View the KTLA story here.

Detectives are looking for anyone who may have been at the scene when the victim was injured. Anyone with information on the assault is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS or at lacrimestoppers.org.

