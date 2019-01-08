Authorities ID three killed in wrong-way crash in Sylmar

SYLMAR – Authorities have identified the three people who died in a wrong-way crash Dec. 28 on a freeway transition road in Sylmar.

They were identified as 18-year-old Audrey Barba of Palmdale, a passenger in the car struck by the wrong-way driver; 24-year-old Me-Jon Richard Walker-Council of San Joaquin County, the wrong-way driver; and 49-year-old Antoine Kendrick, a passenger in the wrong-way vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

The crash occurred about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 28 on the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway transition road to the northbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP, Walker-Council was going south in the northbound fast lane of the freeway transition in a 1998 Honda Accord when he crashed head-on into a northbound 2017 Ford Mustang driven by 19-year-old Diego Barragan of Palmdale.

The impact sent Barragan’s car into a third vehicle — a 2001 Chevrolet driven by 24-year-old Danyell Williams of Palmdale, according to the CHP.

Walker-Council and his passenger [Kendrick] died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Barba, Barragan, and Williams were taken to hospitals, where Barba died, Barragan was treated for major injuries, and Williams was treated for minor injuries and released, authorities said.

Alcohol and/or drugs were suspected to be factors in the crash, officials said.

An online fundraiser has been established to help cover funeral costs for Audrey Barba, a recent Highland High School graduate who was a freshman at Antelope Valley College. To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/audrey-barba-memorial-fund.

Previous related story: 3 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way driver crash in Sylmar

–