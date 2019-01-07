Mirzabegian returns to Antelope Valley Hospital as chief executive officer

LANCASTER – Edward Mirzabegian has been named chief executive officer of Antelope Valley Hospital, effective Jan. 15, and has taken over as interim chief executive officer effective immediately, the hospital announced. Mirzabegian previously served as the hospital’s CEO from 2007-2013 and as chief operating officer for two years before that.

All five members of the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors voted unanimously to re-hire Mirzabegian during a special board meeting on Dec. 28, 2018.

“Ed’s familiarity with Antelope Valley Hospital and the community it serves is unsurpassed,” Board Chairman Mateo Olivarez stated in a news release. “He has a proven track record in driving organizational improvements, implementing best practices and achieving strong outcomes that directly benefit the bottom line.”

During his previous tenure with AVH, Mirzabegian transformed the hospital’s financial standing from a $12 million loss in 2007 to a profit of nearly $21 million by 2011. He facilitated a partnership with City of Hope, which led the way for City of Hope’s state-of-the-art cancer treatment center that operates on the hospital’s campus. Under his leadership, the hospital expanded specialty services, launched a $32 million facility upgrade project, and implemented trauma and stroke programs.

Mirzabegian draws from more than 20 years of experience in healthcare leadership with specific expertise in strategic planning, business development, managed care, hospital management and quality improvement. Since leaving AVH in 2013, he has served as corporate chief executive officer for Avanti Hospitals Healthcare System, which includes four acute-care community hospitals in southeastern Los Angeles; chief operating officer for healthcare Partners/IPA, one of the largest provider companies in the state of New York; and regional chief executive officer for Prime Healthcare Services, which operates 45 acute-care hospitals in 11 states. In this role, Mirzabegian oversaw the operations and finances for 15 hospitals located throughout California as well as serving as chairman of the board for West Anaheim Medical Center and La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, both located in Orange County.

“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to rejoin Antelope Valley Hospital,” Mirzabegian stated. “AVH is a special place for me and it holds a special place in my heart.”

Mirzabegian holds a master’s degree in health service administration from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois, as well as a bachelor’s degree in medical laboratory science from the University of Chicago. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and has served on a multitude of boards, including the American Cancer Society, California District Hospital Leadership, Hospital Association of Southern California and Children’s Charities of the Antelope Valley, among others.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

–