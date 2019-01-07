Metrolink AV Line suspended after fatal car crash

P ACOIMA – Train service along the Antelope Valley line was temporarily suspended Sunday morning when a vehicle wound up on the tracks following a fatal two-vehicle crash in Pacoima, authorities said.

Robert Zapata, 43, of Sylmar was killed in the crash, which happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, in the 10100 block of North San Fernando Road, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office and the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Details on the circumstances of the vehicular crash were not immediately available, however, Zapata’s vehicle went through a fence onto the Whiteman Airport property and he was trapped in the wreckage, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second vehicle, driven by a 73-year-old woman, wound up on Metrolink tracks, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Train service along the Antelope Valley line was temporarily suspended while the vehicle was pushed off the tracks. The elderly woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Humphrey said.

