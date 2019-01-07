District Attorney Lacey announces changes to executive management

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey recently unveiled her new executive management team, which will work alongside her to attain the goals of her administration.

“My newest executives will continue to provide strong leadership to safeguard the public’s trust as we prosecute violent crime and manage the nation’s largest local prosecutorial office,” Lacey stated in a news release.

“Besides their dedication to public safety and high ethical standards, these individuals also represent the rich diversity of the people who we serve,” she added.

Lacey promoted Joseph P. Esposito to chief deputy district attorney, the second-highest ranking position in the office. In his new capacity, Esposito will manage day-to-day operations, including supervision of the office’s nearly 1,000 attorneys, 300 peace officers and 800 support staff members.

Also promoted were Sergio Gonzalez and Victoria Adams. As the newly appointed assistant district attorney of Line Operations, Gonzalez will manage 700 prosecutors who staff the downtown criminal courts and 12 branch and eight area offices throughout the county.

Adams, the new assistant district attorney of Special Operations, will manage 300 deputy district attorneys who prosecute some of the county’s most complex and notorious crimes involving fraud, corruption, gang violence, child abuse and human trafficking.

The promotions, which became effective Jan. 2, follow the retirements of two prominent members of the District Attorney’s executive management team: Chief Deputy District Attorney John Spillane and Assistant District Attorney William Hodgman.

The executive management team also includes Assistant District Attorney Pamela K. Booth, who oversees Administration, and Chief John J. Neu, who leads the Bureau of Investigation.

Lacey additionally promoted Maria Ramirez – the first Latina to serve as a director – to run the Bureau of Specialized Prosecutions, and Carol Burke to serve as director of the Bureau of Branch and Area Operations, Region I.

The legal management team also includes Scott Goodwin, director of the Bureau of Fraud and Corruption Prosecutions; Kellyjean Chun, director of the Bureau of Prosecution Support Operations; James Garrison, director of the Bureau of Central Operations; and Gina Satriano, director of the Bureau of Branch & Area Operations, Region II.

[Information via news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.]

