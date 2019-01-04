Man killed in suspected assault in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man suffered fatal injuries Thursday afternoon in an assault in Lancaster, prompting an investigation by Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives.

Deputies were sent around 12:45 p.m Thursday, Jan. 3, to the parking lot of a Jack in the Box, in the 43600 block of 10th Street West, to investigate a report of an assault that had just occurred, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Upon the deputies’ arrival, they found the victim on the ground suffering from obvious trauma,” the news release states. “He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

The victim’s identity was not immediately released and a motive for the assault was unknown.

A detailed description of the suspect was not made available. He was described only as a black male who was last seen as a passenger in a champagne-colored four-door car that was last seen headed north on 10th Street West, according to the sheriff’s news release.

Detectives are looking for anyone who may have been at the scene when the victim was injured.

Those with information on the assault are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS or at lacrimestoppers.org.

–