LANCASTER – A man suffered fatal injuries Thursday afternoon in an assault in Lancaster, prompting an investigation by Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives.
Deputies were sent around 12:45 p.m Thursday, Jan. 3, to the parking lot of a Jack in the Box, in the 43600 block of 10th Street West, to investigate a report of an assault that had just occurred, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“Upon the deputies’ arrival, they found the victim on the ground suffering from obvious trauma,” the news release states. “He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.”
The victim’s identity was not immediately released and a motive for the assault was unknown.
A detailed description of the suspect was not made available. He was described only as a black male who was last seen as a passenger in a champagne-colored four-door car that was last seen headed north on 10th Street West, according to the sheriff’s news release.
Detectives are looking for anyone who may have been at the scene when the victim was injured.
Those with information on the assault are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS or at lacrimestoppers.org.
16 comments for "Man killed in suspected assault in Lancaster"
john says
If this has happened in a different way , i think Al Sharpton would had been in Lancaster.
concerned AV citizen says
WOW! this happened in broad daylight. I am so glad the price of housing keeps going up in the AV. hopefully this deters ghetto individuals from coming over here. but it most likely won’t. Hope and pray, i guess.
High dessert community says
All this is caused by av scanners group they always post bad information and other people’s identity they just don’t stop these people have no lives all they do is make money and snitch Rip Frank
Random Stranger says
Whenever things like this happen, I always wonder where that Eye in the Sky thing was.
John McKenna says
As far as the Lancaster PUBLIC know, that LEAPS is USELESS. If it’s so good, why do we never get reports of its crime-fighting successes?
LAncaster says
“The victim’s identity was not immediately released…”
Frank Borsotti.
Mr Jones says
This is why Lancaster is getting worse.. Ghetto Peeps bringing ghetto violence to the city.
Prayers to the family.
Mitchell says
It’s not getting worse. The crime rate has actually dropped from the past five years. Drama much?
J says
I been out here 24 years and it’s gotten worse each year… Innocent blood shed again. Father in heaven please bless the family as the go through this difficult time. Amen.
Cathy says
I have lived here 28 years and I agree, it just keeps getting worse. The type of people that have moved here within the last 10 years have completely brought this valley down. It’s very sad. My thoughts and prayers are with this poor mans family. I hope they catch the killer!
Proud Citizen says
Crime rates maybe dropped a bit, but only because our “genius” leaders legalized some small crimes. Nowadays you can walk into the walmart and steal a TV, it won’t be a felony as long as stolen TV worth less than $900. That’s how crime rates “dropped” recently.
Be equal says
You shouldn’t speak on the valley if you’re not from the valley ghetto peeps before there was ghetto peeps there was all white trash and all crime was all white trash this Valley has never been Crime Free
Ms Thompson says
your comment is racist against white people.. Just an FYI… White Trash is a derogatory term..
Ghetto people can mean anyone not necessarily a specific target of ethnicity.
Either way, Im African American and I moved here from Compton years ago because my Section 8 and Snap Benefits gets me further here in the AV then it does in Compton by far.. im from the ghetto i get it and as of recent most of my neighbors are all from South LA or Compton as well years ago, not so much so yea Im going to defend Mr Jones he is correct.
Mr Jones says
Be equal, your comment is derogatory and racist against white people. Just want to educate you to make sure you know.. When I said ghetto people I was not targeting a specific race as ghetto people can mean anyone from the ghetto.
AV supporter says
If it’s not the blacks it’s the Mexicans
I know what you are says
Or angry white men with guns