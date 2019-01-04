Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information beneath the suspects’ photo or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.
Attempt to ID – Suspected thieves
If you recognize this couple, then detectives from Lancaster Sheriff’s Station would like to hear from you.
The suspects are wanted for theft.
They are accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing items.
The male is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 180 pounds. The female is described as Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 140 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of these two suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Canela at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
