Free shred events for Palmdale residents

PALMDALE – Waste Management of Antelope Valley will be offering free document destruction services to Palmdale residents every second Saturday of the month, beginning Jan. 12, the agency announced.

“We are excited to start the New Year offering this convenient new service that will help Palmdale residents to safely dispose of their sensitive documents in an environmentally friendly manner,” stated Josh Mann, public sector manager for Waste Management of Antelope Valley.

Document destruction services will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palmdale landfill, located at 1200 West City Ranch Road. Residents may bring up to five standard size boxes of documents to be shredded. Staples, file folders and envelopes are acceptable, but metal clips, binders and plastic sheet covers must be removed from documents prior to shredding.

This free service is only open to Palmdale residents, and no commercial waste will be accepted. Proof of residency and an account in good standing is required.

For more information, call 661-947-7197 or visit home.wm.com/palmdale.

[Information via news release from Waste Management of Antelope Valley.]

–