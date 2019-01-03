County firefighters knock down motel fire in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A fire broke out Thursday morning in the laundry room of a Lancaster motel and spread to the attic before it was extinguished.

The blaze at the motel, located at the intersection of North Sierra Highway and East Avenue M, was reported at 10:27 a.m. Thursday. Jan. 3, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

The department sent four engines to the scene, and the blaze was extinguished at 10:51 a.m., county fire Inspector Joey Marron said.

No injuries were reported.

–