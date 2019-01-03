Community voting solutions meeting this Saturday

PALMDALE – Voters will get to voice their opinion on when, where and how they get to vote in 2020 at the Los Angeles County’s Voting Solutions for All People community meeting this Saturday in Palmdale.

It’s happening from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, located at 930 East Avenue Q-9 in Palmdale. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting to suggest vote center locations near them. Simultaneous interpretation will be provided in Spanish.

This meeting will cover the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, as well as the unincorporated LA County areas, including Angeles National Forest, Hi Vista, Lake Los Angeles, Littlerock, Juniper Hills, Llano, Pearblossom, Roosevelt, South Edwards and Sun Village.

For more information or to access the full list of meetings, visit VSAP.LAVOTE.net.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

