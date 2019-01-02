Woman shot in Lancaster, man flees the scene

LANCASTER – A woman was wounded Tuesday in a shooting at a Lancaster home, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1, in the 42800 block of 58th Street West, according to Sgt. L. Arnold of the Lancaster sheriff’s station.

The woman was wounded once in the chest and once in the back, Arnold said. She was taken to a hospital where her vital signs were stable.

The suspect — believed to be a man she knew, possibly a current or former boyfriend — fled the scene, according to the sergeant.

No further information on the shooting was immediately released.

