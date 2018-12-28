MOAH artist flies with NASA aboard SOFIA

LANCASTER – The Museum of Art and History’s (MOAH) Shana Mabari became the first artist to fly onboard NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) during a December mission.

Mabari, known in the Antelope Valley for her sculpture, Astral Challenger, located at Challenger Way and Avenue L, rode with the NASA team on Dec. 11 to gather information for communicating NASA science through art. Mabari spent the 10 hour flight observing celestial magnetic fields, star-forming regions, comets, nebulae, and the galactic center.

“It was an honor and a privilege to experience the elegant complexities of infrared astronomy, astrophysics, and astrochemistry with the NASA team,” Mabari said.

As an extension of the project, Mabari and MOAH will partner with publisher Griffith Moon to create a book dedicated to the interpretations of the term “space” through text and images. This exhibit will also include the spatial installation work of Laddie John Dill and photographs by artist Jay Mark Johnson.

“This exhibit will forge an important connection between the arts and science, especially given the region’s deep history with aerospace and its creative innovation,” said Ronda Perez, Assistant City Manager for the City of Lancaster.

For more information about MOAH, visit www.lancastermoah.org or call 661-723-6250.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

