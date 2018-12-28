3 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way driver crash in Sylmar

SYLMAR – Three people were killed and two others were injured early Friday morning in a three-car collision involving a wrong-way driver in Sylmar, authorities said.

It happened around 3:25 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, on the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway transition road to the northbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway.

The wrong-way motorist was driving a 1998 Honda Accord southbound in the northbound fast lane of the freeway transition when he crashed head-on into a northbound 2017 Ford Mustang driven by 19-year-old Diego Barragan of Palmdale, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The impact sent Barragan’s car into a 2001 Chevrolet driven by Danyell Williams, 24, of Palmdale.

Two men in the wrong-way Honda were pronounced dead at the scene, but their names were not released pending notification of relatives, according to the CHP.

An 18-year-old woman who was Barragan’s passenger died at a hospital from her injuries, the CHP said. Her name also was not immediately released. Barragan and Williams were taken to hospitals, where Williams was treated for minor injuries and released and Barragan was being treated for major injuries, authorities said.

Alcohol and/or drugs were suspected to be factors in the crash, officials said.

The northbound lanes of the Golden State Freeway transition road to the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway were reopened at 7:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, the CHP said.

–