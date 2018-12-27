LANCASTER – The sheriff’s department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Lancaster and hasn’t been seen for more than two weeks.
Layyana Hawkins was last seen on Dec. 9, when her mother dropped her off at a Taco Bell restaurant, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
She told her mother a friend was going to pick her up to spend the night, Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Layyana refused to come home the following day and is believed to have taken a train to Los Angeles, Viera said.
Layyana is black, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 200 pounds and has dark curly hair, brown eyes and pierced ears.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 323-526-5170 to speak with Detective Lukehart or the sheriff’s Lancaster Station at (661) 948-8466.
7 comments for "Sheriff’s investigators seek girl, 16, last seen in Lancaster"
Erika says
So parents doesn’t meet the friends or parents nomore smh , hope she return home safely tho
Anna says
Praying for her safe retutn.
Pops says
Most likely in Mexico by now. At 16 she knows what she is doing. I know I will catch flack esp from the pinhead Tim Scott but this woman looks like the typical hood rat that you can see on the Maury show daily….
Laura says
This is a child, not an adult. Have some respect for her and her family. I know them personally. they are good people and heartbroken over her disappearance.
Pops says
It is important to make distinctions. This girl was not kidnapped…she CHOSE to leave. Therefore there is no crime here…just someone that doesn’t like being told what to do and took actions. The sins of the parents are always visited upon the children.
Just Me says
I wonder what people say you look like when they see your picture. Possibly that you look a whole lot worse than a “Hood Rat” because based on your comment, you are an awful person who has karma chasing you down and will catch up with you very soon.
Liza says
Don’t call her a hood rat that tittle goes to xochitl cortez she’s a big hood rat.