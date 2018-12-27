CHP announces New Year’s “maximum enforcement period”

California Highway Patrol officers in the Antelope Valley will observe the New Year with a Maximum Enforcement Period that starts at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, and continues to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, authorities announced.

All available personnel will be on duty to remove impaired drivers from the road. Officers also will be watching for distracted driving, speeding, and seat belt violations.

During last year’s New Year’s Maximum Enforcement Period, 40 people died in collisions on California roadways; and more than two-thirds of the vehicle occupants that were killed within CHP’s jurisdiction were not wearing seat belts. CHP officers also arrested 936 motorists for driving under the influence during last year’s Maximum Enforcement Period, which was one day shorter than the upcoming holiday enforcement effort, officials said.

“Impairment of any kind while driving is illegal. Alcohol, cannabis, or legal or illegal drugs can all affect your driving,” stated CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “Impaired driving is a serious crime that can lead to an arrest, serious injury, or death.”

Numerous alternatives to driving impaired are available, including ride-hailing services, public transportation, or calling a taxi or a sober friend or family member, CHP officials said.

–