PALMDALE – Debris was blamed for making it difficult for firefighters to put out flames in a motorhome in what may have been a homeless encampment in Palmdale, authorities said Monday.
The fire was reported at 9:47 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, at West Avenue O and Legacy Lane, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Miguel Ornelas said.
Firefighters put out the flames at 10:11 p.m., Ornelas said. No injuries were reported.
“A lot of debris surrounding the RV caught on fire,” he said.
A news videographer at the scene said what appeared to be a 40-foot- long motorhome was in a homeless encampment concealed by Joshua Trees. The motorhome was consumed by the fire but no people were found at the scene, he said.
–
1 comment for "RV burns in Palmdale, may have been in homeless encampment"
Encampment says
“The motorhome was consumed by the fire but no people were found at the scene, he said.”
Maybe the owner or tenants were out of town for the holidays.