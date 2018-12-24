RV burns in Palmdale, may have been in homeless encampment

PALMDALE – Debris was blamed for making it difficult for firefighters to put out flames in a motorhome in what may have been a homeless encampment in Palmdale, authorities said Monday.

The fire was reported at 9:47 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, at West Avenue O and Legacy Lane, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Miguel Ornelas said.

Firefighters put out the flames at 10:11 p.m., Ornelas said. No injuries were reported.

“A lot of debris surrounding the RV caught on fire,” he said.

A news videographer at the scene said what appeared to be a 40-foot- long motorhome was in a homeless encampment concealed by Joshua Trees. The motorhome was consumed by the fire but no people were found at the scene, he said.

