Take Metrolink for $10 this Christmas and New Year’s Day

LOS ANGELES – Metrolink will offer a $10 holiday discount on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

On both days, the rail service will operate a Sunday/Holiday schedule on the Antelope Valley, San Bernardino, Orange County, Inland Empire-Orange County and parts of the 91/Perris Valley lines. There will be no service on the Ventura County or Riverside lines or to the four stations on the Perris Valley extension of the 91/Perris Valley Line.

To serve the 130th Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan. 1, the Antelope Valley Line train 260 will operate as train 258X and will depart Lancaster at 5:40 a.m. making all stops. The special train arrives at Union Station at 7:40 a.m.

From Union Station, passengers can transfer at no additional cost to the Metro Gold Line. The parade route is a short walk from the Del Mar, Memorial Park, Lake or Allen stations.

Metrolink will resume normal service on all lines on Jan. 2.

There will be regular service with regular fares on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

For additional details on Metrolink’s holiday schedules, visit metrolinktrains.com.

–