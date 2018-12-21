Mateo Olivarez elected Healthcare District Board Chair

LANCASTER – Mateo Olivarez, RN, was named chairman of the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors during a board meeting this week. The duration of his term as chairman is one year.

“I’m thrilled to have been selected by my fellow board members to serve as board chair,” Olivarez said. “I look forward to working with the board to ensure Antelope Valley Hospital continues to build a strong foundation based on quality care and remains the healthcare leader for the community.”

Olivarez spent the past three decades caring for patients. He first worked as an emergency medical technician and later earned a radiology license. He was a monitor tech at Century City Hospital, where he discovered a passion for the acute care environment. He studied to become a licensed vocational nurse before becoming a registered nurse 10 years ago.

Other board appointments are:

Phil Tuso , M.D., elected 1st vice chair. Tuso is a board-certified internist and nephrologist.

, M.D., elected 1st vice chair. Tuso is a board-certified internist and nephrologist. Abdallah Farrukh , M.D., elected 2nd vice chair. Farrukh is a board-certified neurosurgeon.

, M.D., elected 2nd vice chair. Farrukh is a board-certified neurosurgeon. Kristina Hong , NP, RN, elected treasurer. Hong, the outgoing board chair, has been providing care in the AVH emergency department for nearly 10 years.

, NP, RN, elected treasurer. Hong, the outgoing board chair, has been providing care in the AVH emergency department for nearly 10 years. Don Parazo, M.D., elected board secretary. Parazo is a board certified family practitioner and gerontologist.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

–