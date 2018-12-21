Antelope Valley Hospital wins Platinum Award

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Hospital received the Health and Human Services Platinum Recognition Award for raising awareness about organ donation. The award was presented by Tom Mone, the chief executive officer of OneLegacy, the country’s largest organ recovery agency.

The award recognizes AVH’s efforts in encouraging staff and community members to enroll in the state registry as organ, eye and tissue donors. The hospital has previously been recognized as the top-performing hospital in all of OneLegacy’s service areas, which include 240 hospitals in the seven-county greater Los Angeles area.

“We have had no better partner and collaborator in organized tissue donation than Antelope Valley Hospital over the many years,” Mone said. “Antelope Valley has led the way in our community in these types of activities, and it shows in the increase in donations here and across the region.”

The hospital held a flag-raising ceremony for Donate Life Month in April and also sent a team of volunteers to the Donate Life walk in Fullerton.

OneLegacy Ambassador David Hagnes, a Lancaster resident, had a liver transplant in 2013 and thanked the hospital for saving his life.

“It was really grueling, but I’m blessed that I’m alive,” Hagnes said. “I want to thank AV Hospital because you were the first place I went to when I got sick. I have new life because of good doctors and nurses.”

Nearly 22,000 California residents are waiting to receive lifesaving hearts, livers, lungs, kidneys and other organs. A single organ donor can save the lives of up to eight people and improve the lives of as many as 75 more by donating their corneas and tissue.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

