Palmdale City Library to host MLK essay contest

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., is hosting a Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay Contest, open to students in grades 6 through 12. There is no entry fee to participate.

The theme is “How do the legacy and principles advocated by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. apply today?”

The contest is open now through Jan. 9, 2019. Essays should be three pages or less. Participants should use the submission form made available on the Library webpage at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library and bring their finished essays to the Library Reference Desk, or email them to jbeck@cityofpalmdale.org .

There will be two categories for submissions: 6th to 8th grade and 9th to 12th grade. Prizes will be awarded for the top three submissions in each category.

“We know the Palmdale Community is full of writing talent,” stated Palmdale City Library Director Robert Shupe. “We encourage our young writers to explore this topic and put their best thoughts down on paper, and we’re looking forward to seeing their work!”

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

