AVH hosts annual holiday jam for Children’s Center of the AV

LANCASTER – Holiday cheer was brought to 1,500 underprivileged children recently when Antelope Valley Hospital and The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley teamed up for the annual Holiday Jam.

Children played games, made arts and crafts, and visited with KaBoom from the Lancaster JetHawks, but most importantly, they visited Santa and were given a toy. Toys were donated by hospital employees and community partners like Petsmart, Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s Stuff-a-Bus, California Highway Patrol and Virgin Orbit.

“Our team here at Antelope Valley Hospital appreciates the opportunity to give back to our community,” stated Esther Omolafe, the hospital’s manager of patient and family experience. “Holiday Jam embodies the spirit of the holidays in bringing joy to children and their families. Every year we look forward to creating this fun and positive event.”

“We’re thankful to Antelope Valley Hospital and various sponsors and donors for helping ensure these struggling families have a joyous holiday season,” added Sue Page, executive director of The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

