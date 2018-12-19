Undercover sex sting in Lancaster nets 9 arrests

LANCASTER – Nine people were arrested during a human trafficking operation in Lancaster on Tuesday, Dec. 18, authorities announced.

“Seven of those arrested were male adults who solicited undercover sheriff’s deputies for various sex acts,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The men, whose identities were not immediately released, were transported and booked at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

During the operation, detectives also arrested a 22-year-old Lancaster woman — Keeyale Jackson — for an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for pimping, officials said. Another woman was detained for prostitution, and she was offered victim-centered services from the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking, according to the news release. Both females were booked at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The operation was conducted by deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and the LA Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, a collaboration of federal, state, county and local law enforcement aimed at serving the needs of commercially exploited adults and minors victimized for the purposes of sex and labor.

