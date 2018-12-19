LANCASTER – Nine people were arrested during a human trafficking operation in Lancaster on Tuesday, Dec. 18, authorities announced.
“Seven of those arrested were male adults who solicited undercover sheriff’s deputies for various sex acts,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The men, whose identities were not immediately released, were transported and booked at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
During the operation, detectives also arrested a 22-year-old Lancaster woman — Keeyale Jackson — for an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for pimping, officials said. Another woman was detained for prostitution, and she was offered victim-centered services from the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking, according to the news release. Both females were booked at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
The operation was conducted by deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and the LA Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, a collaboration of federal, state, county and local law enforcement aimed at serving the needs of commercially exploited adults and minors victimized for the purposes of sex and labor.
8 comments for "Undercover sex sting in Lancaster nets 9 arrests"
Alexis says
There were no minors. Anyway, are legal brothels in Nevada guilty of human trafficking? I see this as nothing more than overtime for the female officers (adults), being solicited by male adults for sex. Since when did this turn into human trafficking? Prostitution has been around since ancient times, and all these so called stings are a waste of time and resources.
Undercover says
“Seven of those arrested were male adults who solicited undercover sheriff’s deputies…”
This doesn’t sound like an operation to counter human trafficking.
Kandi says
Did this happen on the east side by 30th
Jan Dimmitt says
Was this just north of Avenue L & 20th West?
Sally says
Name the men. They commited as crime just as the women did. Shamed them so they stop soliciting
ohyeah says
the women were part of a sex trafficing ring. they didnt commit any crime. they are victims
Ashley says
One lady was arrested for being a pimp not a victim
Tam says
More losers that should have never been born