Undercover sex sting in Lancaster nets 9 arrests

8 Comments

LANCASTER – Nine people were arrested during a human trafficking operation in Lancaster on Tuesday, Dec. 18, authorities announced.

“Seven of those arrested were male adults who solicited undercover sheriff’s deputies for various sex acts,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The men, whose identities were not immediately released, were transported and booked at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

During the operation, detectives also arrested a 22-year-old Lancaster woman — Keeyale Jackson — for an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for pimping, officials said. Another woman was detained for prostitution, and she was offered victim-centered services from the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking, according to the news release. Both females were booked at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The operation was conducted by deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and the LA Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, a collaboration of federal, state, county and local law enforcement aimed at serving the needs of commercially exploited adults and minors victimized for the purposes of sex and labor.

  1. There were no minors. Anyway, are legal brothels in Nevada guilty of human trafficking? I see this as nothing more than overtime for the female officers (adults), being solicited by male adults for sex. Since when did this turn into human trafficking? Prostitution has been around since ancient times, and all these so called stings are a waste of time and resources.

  2. “Seven of those arrested were male adults who solicited undercover sheriff’s deputies…”

    This doesn’t sound like an operation to counter human trafficking.

