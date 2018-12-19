Parazo, Tuso sworn in to Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District (AVHD) Board of Directors celebrated the election of Dr. Don Parazo and Dr. Phil Tuso recently during a swearing-in ceremony at the Museum of Art and History. Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris administered the oath of office to Tuso while Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer conducted the oath of office to Parazo.

Parazo was elected to the board for a fifth term, and Tuso was elected to his first term after being appointed to the board in February to fill a vacancy. They were elected to four-year terms on Nov. 6.

Parazo is a board-certified gerontologist. He joined High Desert Medical Group in 1987 where he currently holds a variety of leadership positions. During his tenure as an AVHD board member, he served as chairman for four years and has twice been named Trustee of the Year by the Association of California Healthcare Districts (ACHD).

Parazo is actively involved in the local community as well as in statewide health-related initiatives. He is the immediate past chair for the ACHD and is a member of the California Medical Association, American Association of Family Practice, and American Medical Association.

Tuso is a board certified internist and nephrologist. He brings to the board an in-depth understanding of the complexities of healthcare and an enthusiasm for keeping Antelope Valley Hospital on a path of stability and growth. Attaining a medical degree fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a physician. Long time Antelope Valley residents, Tuso and his wife, Donna, have been involved in several community projects aimed at helping uninsured and underinsured Antelope Valley residents.

“Dr. Parazo and Dr. Tuso have been a pleasure to work with this year,” said AVHD Board Chair Kristina Hong, RN, NP. “I’ve learned a lot from their decades of leadership experience in healthcare and look forward to working with them to provide a brighter future for Antelope Valley Hospital and the healthcare of our community.”

Other AVHD board members include Mateo Olivarez, RN, and Abdallah Farrukh, MD.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

