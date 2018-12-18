Marie Kerr Park to host Jingle Bell Jog this Saturday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Marie Kerr Park, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd., will host the High Desert Runners’ annual Jingle Bell Jog 5K/Kids 1K Elf run this Saturday, Dec. 22.

The 5K race will begin at 9 a.m., while the Kids 1K will start at 10 a.m. Registration fees in advance are $30 for adults ages 18 and older, $25 for students or High Desert Runners members, and $10 for the kids run. The race will feature campfire finisher’s mugs to the first 200 finishers.

Hot chocolate and water will be available for all participants.

Holiday/seasonal dress is encouraged.

Participants may register online at www.imathlete.com. Race packet pick up will be held on Friday, Dec. 21 from 4 to 8 pm at Vinces’s Pasta & Pizza, located at 2833 West Ave. L in Lancaster. Race day registration will take place at the Marie Kerr Park Recreation Center from 7 to 8:30 am.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

