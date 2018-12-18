Artists sought for Inkwell logo design contest

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is still looking for local artists and graphic designers to enter the logo design competition for Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival.
The winning logo will be featured on promotional materials, signage, media and merchandise for the Inkwell event. Plus, the winner will receive $500 and recognition for their work.
Submitted logos should reflect the essence of Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival. Inkwell is a unique opportunity for artists and authors of all ages to display their art and literary pieces, as well as to network with other local artists, authors and the public. It’s a lively family event that includes live music, children’s activities, and artistic and literary opportunities for all.
Entries are due by Jan. 3, 2019.
For more information and a complete list of contest rules, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
