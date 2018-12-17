Discounted DryTown 2019 season passes on sale through Dec. 31

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale’s DryTown Water Park is offering discounted season passes for 2019 plus a free day pass for each season pass purchased through Dec. 31.

“This holiday season, give the gift of summer fun,” stated DryTown Manager Eric Dombrowski. “A DryTown Water Park season pass is the perfect stocking stuffer. Our online prices will be the lowest they’ll be all next year. Plus, with each season pass purchase, you’ll get a free day pass so you can take a friend.”

Season passes may only be purchased online at www.drytownwaterpark.com. Palmdale residents should select the “Palmdale Pass” option. Non-residents should select the “Season Pass” option.

DryTown will be open May 25 through Sept. 9 in 2019.

DryTown is the Antelope Valley’s only water park. It is a six-acre Old West mining town-themed aquatic park featuring a 925-foot lazy river, a 35-foot waterslide tower with three waterslides and splashdown pool, a four-lane racer slide, and a 6,000 square foot children’s water playground with spray features. It also features Dusty’s Grill; a General Store with souvenirs and sundries; covered picnic area; and a large grassy area for group outings. Parking is free.

For more information about DryTown, group rates, cabana rentals or private rentals, visit www.DryTownWaterPark.com or call 661-267-6161.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–