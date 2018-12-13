Palmdale City Library holiday party set for Dec. 19

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host its annual Holiday Party featuring music, food and crafts on Wednesday, Dec. 19, starting at 1 p.m.

This event is free and open to all ages.

Harpist Liza Wallace will perform live at 1 p.m., with crafts to follow at 3 p.m. Santa Claus will stop by at 4 p.m. to meet with the children and hear what they would like to have for Christmas.

“At this special time of year, the library staff and Friends of the Palmdale City Library invite our residents to come and spend a few moments with us in your local public library,” stated Library Director, Robert Shupe. “As a community gathering place, we have arranged for some special guests to join us that day to help spread some holiday cheer!”

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661/267-5600 or or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

–