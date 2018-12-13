LOS ANGELES – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a Lancaster woman who went missing after receiving medical treatment near downtown Los Angeles nearly a month ago.
Lois Vonceil “Vonny” Lindsay, 68, was last seen leaving a Kaiser facility in the 700 block of West College Street on Nov. 17, 2018, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Lindsay is black, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 157 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
“Ms. Lindsay suffers from bipolar disorder, hypertension, kidney problems, and is in cancer remission,” a sheriff’s statement says. “Her family has not seen or heard from her (and) they are very concerned.”
Anyone with information on Lindsay’s whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons office at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
3 comments for "Lancaster woman with health issues hasn’t been heard from in nearly a month"
Tracy says
Why has it taken so long to put this story out? Seems that this story should have been out within the first week she went missing.
Shreel Williams says
Prayers for her safe return home and medical treatment!
Missing Person says
I hope the authorities or Ms. Lindsay’s family find her soon. She has medical issues that need constant monitoring.