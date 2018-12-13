Incumbent and newcomer sworn in to start 4-year terms on PWD Board

PALMDALE – Directors Vincent Dino and Don Wilson took their oaths of office at a swearing in ceremony Monday during the Palmdale Water District Board meeting.

Incumbent Dino retained his seat representing Division 5 by garnering 3,499 votes, or 69.56 percent, on Nov. 6. First elected to the Board in 2013, Dino is now serving his second term.

“I am very honored and humbled to once again have the opportunity to represent my division,” Dino said. “I will continue to work hard to ensure that all of our ratepayers’ concerns are addressed and that we are providing high-quality water.”

Dino, a retired Journeyman Electrician of 35 years, has lived in Palmdale since 1993. He served on the Palmdale Planning Commission for eight years, including two terms as chairman.

Wilson is the new representative for Division 2. He won his first elected position on Nov. 6 when he beat out incumbent Joe Estes with 2,881 votes.

“I was very pleased on election night when the returns showed that I was ahead,” Wilson said. “Campaigning was brutal, so it was very rewarding. I am excited to be a part of the PWD Board of Directors.”

Wilson gave credit to Dino, his campaign partner, for helping him successfully maneuver the political maze.

A New York transplant who grew up in Simi Valley, Wilson has been living in Palmdale since 1987. He retired as a retail sales representative in 2016, after 28 years with Foster Farms. Prior to Foster Farms, Wilson worked in restaurant and hotel management. In November 2017, he was appointed to the Palmdale School District Personnel Committee Board. His term on the school board will end in 2020.

The terms for Dino and Wilson will expire in 2022.

For more information about the Palmdale Water District, visit www.palmdalewater.org.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale Water District.]

