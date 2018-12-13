Antelope Valley cold weather alert extended through Sunday

LOS ANGELES – A cold weather alert issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health for the Antelope Valley is being extended through Sunday due to wind-chill temperatures expected to dip below 32 degrees.

The alert was extended for two days — it was initially issued Monday for the period from Tuesday through Friday.

“Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, the county’s health officer, said earlier this week. “There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

The department urged people to take the following precautions to protect themselves from the cold:

— dress in layers of warm clothing if you plan to be outdoors;

— protect head, hands and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves and socks;

— check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill. Check on them frequently;

— if you have pets, bring them indoors and do not leave them outside overnight;

— take shelter during peak cold times; and

— if you don’t have a heater in your home, visit indoor public facilities such as shopping malls, libraries or senior centers.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter. Locations and transportation information are online at https://www.lahsa.org/winter-shelter or by calling 2- 1-1.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning when heating your home:

— only use approved heaters, such as electric or natural gas heaters and fireplaces. Never use stoves, barbecues and ovens to heat your room or home, as these appliances can produce a deadly gas known as carbon monoxide that can collect inside your home;

— install a carbon monoxide detector in your home to reduce the risk of poisoning; and

— if you use an outdoor generator at home, place it at least 10 feet away from all doors and windows to avoid exhaust gases entering the home.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause shortness of breath, headaches, muscle and joint pain, and nausea. Exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide could lead to death within minutes. Those suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning should be taken outside, into fresh air, immediately, and should be taken to an emergency room for immediate medical treatment.

–