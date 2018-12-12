Pedestrian struck and killed in Lancaster area, motorist arrested for DUI

LANCASTER – A homeless man was struck and killed by a pickup truck early Wednesday morning in the Lancaster area, and the motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Raymond Berkowitz, 65, died at the scene of the collision, which occurred about 1 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, on 50th Street West south of Avenue M-4.

Tanner Peters, 24, of Littlerock was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the California Highway Patrol reported. He was being held on $15,000 bail, according to the sheriff’s department.

According to a CHP statement, Peters was driving a 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck south on 50th Street West at about 40 mph, and Berkowitz “was walking within the southbound lane of 50th Street directly in front of the Dodge. (Peters) was unable to make evasive action and struck (Berkowitz).”

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged call the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.

