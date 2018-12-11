3 suspects arrested for 2017 murder of teen in Rosamond

ROSAMOND – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the 2017 gang murder of a teen in Rosamond, authorities announced.

Matthew Morrissette, 29, Anthony Bonczek and Arthur Hernandez, both 21, are accused of killing 17-year-old Kawanza Hilt, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Dec. 12, 2017, on the 3400 block of 15th Street West in Rosamond. He was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Over the past year, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, as well as the Mojave Substation Detective [Unit], continuously and tirelessly investigated the crime, obtaining additional evidence along the way. In early December of 2018, the case was filed with the court and arrest warrants were issued,” states a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the news release, on Dec. 5, 2018, Bonczek was arrested by homicide detectives in Azusa and Hernandez was arrested by detectives assigned to the Mojave and Rosamond substations. Morrissette was already in the Kern County Jail for unrelated charges and was charged with Hilt’s murder. All three suspects are in custody at the Kern County Jail and awaiting trial.

They are all charged with murder and participating in a criminal street gang, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

