Luminary display at Lancaster Cemetery set for this Saturday

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Cemetery District Board of Trustees has scheduled a luminary display this Saturday.

Themed “A Thousand Lights, One Spirit,” the ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the luminaries will be lit at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, beginning at the west flagpole area of the Lancaster Cemetery Veterans Court of honor, located at 111 East Lancaster Boulevard.

“The luminary display that we have done in conjunction with Wreaths Across America has really caught the imagination of the community,” stated Dave Owens, Cemetery Trustee Chairman. “I am so grateful that Lancaster City Councilman Ken Mann has volunteered to sponsor the display in honor of his father, Clifford Mann, who served in World War II as a Staff Sergeant for the Army Air Corps. I hope many Antelope Valley residents will come out to enjoy and participate in this beautiful display.”

The ceremony and candle lighting will be open to the public, weather permitting. The community may drive or walk through the cemetery until 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15.

For more information, contact Dave Owens at 661-946-4224 or Lancaster Cemetery at 661-942-6110.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Cemetery District.]

