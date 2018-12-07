Motorist killed in Lancaster crash

LANCASTER – A motorist died in Lancaster Thursday night after crashing his vehicle into several parked cars and then crashing into tree, authorities said.

Le Imiah Tate Mascoll, 26, of Lancaster died in the crash, which occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, on Avenue J-9 west of Beech Avenue in Lancaster, according to the coroner’s office and the sheriff’s department.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a silver 4-door sedan traveling east on Avenue J-9 collided with several parked vehicles. Witnesses to the collision stated that the driver [Tate Mascoll] of the silver sedan, for an unknown reason, fled the scene of this collision, heading east on Avenue J-9,” states a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Tate Mascoll drove for three blocks before hitting a curb, losing control and crashing into a tree, according to the news release. He was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately known if Tate Mascoll, who was alone in the car, was driving while impaired at the time of the crash, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station by calling 661-948-8466.

