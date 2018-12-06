West Coast Classical wraps up holiday entertainment at Palmdale Playhouse

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th Street, concludes its 2018 Holiday Experience on a musical note with three special performances by West Coast Classical.

The West Coast Classical Adagio String Orchestra, Prelude Strings Orchestra and Jazz Improvisation will present a Holiday Celebration at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13. The family-friendly program will include holiday music favorites with a jazzy Christmas sound. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $7 for seniors and children 12 and under.

Next on tap, the West Coast Classical Flute Choir, Wind Ensemble, Encore Strings Orchestra and Chamber orchestra will present Making Spirits Bright at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14. This concert of familiar holiday tunes will include “Winter Wonderland,” “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph, the Red-Nose Reindeer.” Also, a unique offering for the season, “First Suite in Eb,” by British composer Gustav Holst, is a lyrical melody reminiscent of British folk music. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors and children 12 and under.

Wrapping things up is Sounds of the Holidays at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15. West Coast Classical Concert and Symphonic Orchestras will present a concert full of holiday spirit and favorite holiday classics. Featured pieces include Brahams’ “Symphony No. 2,” Beethoven’s pastoral “Symphony No. 6,” “Nabucco” by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi, and Tchaikovsky’s “Canzonetta” featuring Perseus Tong as violin soloist. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors and children 12 and under.

Tickets for all Palmdale Playhouse events may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show, 38334 10th Street East. For more information, call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–