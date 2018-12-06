Pedestrian struck, killed by AV Line Metrolink train

SYLMAR – A pedestrian was struck by an Antelope Valley Line Metrolink train Wednesday afternoon in Sylmar and died at the scene.

The unidentified victim was struck by southbound Metrolink Train 220 in the 12440 block of San Fernando Road, between the Newhall and Sylmar/San Fernando stations, according to Metrolink and the Los Angeles Police Department, which was investigating the fatal train strike.

Firefighters were called to the scene about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. None of the passengers aboard the train reported injuries, she said.

The pedestrian was struck about a half-mile north of the Sylmar/San Fernando Station, according to Metrolink spokesman Paul Gonzales.

The train, which had 98 people aboard, was held at the scene and four trains on the AV Line, two southbound and two northbound, were canceled, Gonzales said.

Buses were secured to get passengers to their destinations, he said.

