Man shot in Lancaster alley dies, identified

LANCASTER – A man who was shot in the stomach in an alley in Lancaster has died and was identified Wednesday.

The shooting happened about 6:55 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, near Lancaster Boulevard and Standridge Avenue, Sgt. B. Kinsella of the Lancaster sheriff’s station said.

The victim, identified as Kevin Thompson, 31, was transported to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The victim was “unwilling” to provide deputies with information about the shooting, Kinsella said.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

