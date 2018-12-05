LANCASTER – A man who was shot in the stomach in an alley in Lancaster has died and was identified Wednesday.
The shooting happened about 6:55 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, near Lancaster Boulevard and Standridge Avenue, Sgt. B. Kinsella of the Lancaster sheriff’s station said.
The victim, identified as Kevin Thompson, 31, was transported to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
The victim was “unwilling” to provide deputies with information about the shooting, Kinsella said.
No further information on the incident was immediately available.
6 comments for "Man shot in Lancaster alley dies, identified"
Same-O, Same-O says
“The victim was “unwilling” to provide deputies with !information about the shooting, Kinsella said.”
Expect a retaliation shooting in the next few days …
But, we need to get rid of them darn straws and and revamp the Sheriffs office
Succumb says
“A man who was shot in the stomach in an alley in Lancaster has died and was identified…”
It costs $21k to treat a gunshot wound for just the first thirty-five minutes of work in the ER.
The govtech site published this info in July 2017.
crazy succomb says
so whats your point?
Judy says
Well he was transferred to AV hospital, that speaks for itself, not many make it out with either staff infection, worse condition than when the entered or death.
Tim Scott says
Oh BS. AV Hospital treats hundreds of people every day. If what you are saying were accurate they’d have depopulated the entire valley by now. Try being just a little bit realistic.
Lori says
That’s not an accurate statement. AVH contracts with a top-notch ER group of physicians that have been granted trauma treatment status, which means higher level of medical care. Their stats are impressive.